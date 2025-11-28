Employees Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,203,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,284,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,595,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 632,721 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,952,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after purchasing an additional 517,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 30,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,189,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0%

VNO stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $453.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

