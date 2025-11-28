Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $336,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $270,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 540,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 458,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,364,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $940,130,000 after purchasing an additional 358,018 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,070,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3,392.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 327,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,423,000 after buying an additional 318,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.34. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,058.36. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

