Jack Bendheim Sells 7,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $309,267.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,541.60. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jack Bendheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $232,425.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total transaction of $235,276.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Jack Bendheim sold 8,801 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $391,380.47.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Jack Bendheim sold 21,536 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $974,073.28.

On Monday, November 10th, Jack Bendheim sold 38,303 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $1,734,742.87.

On Friday, November 7th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,867.20.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $151,712.00.

On Thursday, October 30th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $144,566.40.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $146,291.20.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $141,433.60.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

