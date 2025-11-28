Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 633 MSCI Inc $MSCI

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $1,806,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 158.9% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 4,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in MSCI by 26.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.42, for a total value of $348,454.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,006.90. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Up 0.0%

MSCI stock opened at $563.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $562.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.34. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $793.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.87 million. MSCI had a net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 110.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of MSCI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.90.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

