Charles Cohn Purchases 238,749 Shares of Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn bought 238,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,686.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,276,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,096.10. This represents a 23.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.26 on Friday. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%.The business had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.77 million. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $1.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRDY

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 67.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Nerdy by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.