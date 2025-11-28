Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Buys $340,125.84 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 80,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $340,125.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,583,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,929,385.17. This trade represents a 3.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, November 24th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 27,067 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $117,741.45.

On Friday, November 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $132,544.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $151,349.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.

On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $208,303.02.

GTE opened at $4.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,574 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 33.4% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,500,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 625,562 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $2,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 897.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LM Asset IM Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. LM Asset IM Inc. now owns 1,945,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 229,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

