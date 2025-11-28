Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Stock Holdings Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $988,822,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,699,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $873,878,000 after purchasing an additional 850,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $115,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $253.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

