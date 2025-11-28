Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,104 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 3.2% in the second quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 300,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $16.16 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 24.03%.The business had revenue of $554.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.