Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $941,000 Holdings in ATS Corporation $ATS

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 254.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ATS in the second quarter worth $349,000. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ATS during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ATS by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,603,000 after acquiring an additional 392,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,557.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. ATS Corporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.13.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ATS had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $524.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. ATS’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ATS has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank raised ATS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ATS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

