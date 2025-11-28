XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.75 Million in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 338.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 3,246.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,297,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TPL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $864.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $932.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,002.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $838.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,692.51.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

