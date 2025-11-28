Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Talen Energy by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Talen Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Melius Research upped their target price on Talen Energy from $427.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $440.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Talen Energy from $442.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.07.

Talen Energy Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $392.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.22. Talen Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $158.08 and a 52-week high of $451.28.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Talen Energy’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.