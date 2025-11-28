Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Invests $1.20 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,963,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amer Sports in the second quarter valued at about $5,447,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 546.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 96,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.97. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Amer Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Featured Articles

