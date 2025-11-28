Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 9,060 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

