Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $762,000 Holdings in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. trimmed its stake in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in ING Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ING Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING Group Trading Up 1.4%

ING opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Group Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

