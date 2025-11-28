Hasbro, Inc. $HAS Shares Purchased by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hasbro news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,958.48. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $83.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 12.81%.Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.