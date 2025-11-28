Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,761 Pool Corporation $POOL

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $244.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.30. Pool Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $229.63 and a fifty-two week high of $385.34. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

