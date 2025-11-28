Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 84.9% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.8% in the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 41,948.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $370.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.40 and a 12-month high of $503.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This trade represents a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

