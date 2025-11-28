Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 126,819 Shares of Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,025,764 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Kinross Gold worth $47,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after buying an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,107,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,440 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,387,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,639,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,764 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.69.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

