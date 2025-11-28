Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its position in LPL Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $564,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,729.10. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,675. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities set a $475.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.83 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

