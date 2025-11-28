Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 488 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 17.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 41,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety Incorporporated alerts:

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $161.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $468.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety Incorporporated

Insider Transactions at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $400,213.11. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,874. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.