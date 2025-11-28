Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $280,226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 23.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,816,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,091,000 after acquiring an additional 530,274 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7,782.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,470,000 after acquiring an additional 472,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,520,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,943,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.73.

NYSE:AVB opened at $181.94 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

