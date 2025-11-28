Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 84,763 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,763 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $677,426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523,590 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $41.10 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,684.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.