Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Fair Isaac worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 30,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,750.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,796.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,670.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,646.65. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock worth $23,226,939 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.