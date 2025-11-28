Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 33.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $88,203,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after acquiring an additional 779,819 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,388.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 736,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,161,000 after acquiring an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,495,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,776,000 after acquiring an additional 658,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total value of $398,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,890.52. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 3,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.51, for a total transaction of $685,426.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 56,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,032,857.44. This represents a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 645,609 shares of company stock valued at $135,476,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $197.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.42 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

