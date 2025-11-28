Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,776 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $95.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $100.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.12.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
