Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 346,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 23,748 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 45.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 642,053 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,546 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,381,589 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,125,000 after acquiring an additional 527,494 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KGC. Cormark cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

