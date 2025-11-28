Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Czech National Bank grew its position in Align Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,126,000 after buying an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $20,194,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.00 and a 1-year high of $246.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

