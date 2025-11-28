Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $51.38 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Howmet Aerospace worth $51,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,949,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $204.61 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

