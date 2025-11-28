Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,550 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of WEX by 50.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,816.75. The trade was a 14.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.92.

WEX Price Performance

NYSE:WEX opened at $148.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $191.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.25 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. WEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.960 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.760-15.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

