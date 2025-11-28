Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,406 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of MGM Resorts International worth $25,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 23,821,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,052 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 8,810,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,233,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,752,000 after buying an additional 447,870 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,632,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,962,000 after buying an additional 1,332,313 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $34.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 217.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $8,571,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,385,478 shares in the company, valued at $190,753,630.76. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $62.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.