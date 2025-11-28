Legal & General Group Plc Has $25.02 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Encompass Health worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Encompass Health by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 68,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of EHC stock opened at $116.36 on Friday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 14.37%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

