Confluent, Inc. $CFLT Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646,456 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth approximately $48,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,597,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,116 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter worth about $39,944,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 13,042,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $37.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.69 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Confluent from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $707,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,899.93. This trade represents a 51.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $837,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 339,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,533,947.40. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 808,186 shares of company stock worth $17,197,298. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent



Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories



