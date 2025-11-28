Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7,904.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 389,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.86. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This trade represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $347,343.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Global Payments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of GPN opened at $74.94 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

