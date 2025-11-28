CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,609,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $247.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.16. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $168.49 and a one year high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

