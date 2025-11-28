CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 35.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 4.3%

DG opened at $108.81 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dollar General from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.