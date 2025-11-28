Maia Wealth LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JQUA. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,382,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,456 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 181.2% in the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 523,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 337,229 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,635,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,381,000 after buying an additional 305,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,592,000 after buying an additional 302,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 493,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 264,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

