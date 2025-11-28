Maia Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 915 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $160.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average of $219.78. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.50 and a 12 month high of $267.76.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

