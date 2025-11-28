Inceptionr LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 140.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,075,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,783,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,102,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,162,000 after acquiring an additional 155,947 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 123,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of JHG opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $49.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,244,242.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.