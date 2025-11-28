Inceptionr LLC Buys 16,638 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $17.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.