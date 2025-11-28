3,678 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGIT opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.