3,678 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%
Shares of VGIT opened at $60.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $57.40 and a one year high of $60.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.70.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
