Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,415 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

