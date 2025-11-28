Inceptionr LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,698 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 389.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $207.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average is $209.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.29.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

