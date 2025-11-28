Inceptionr LLC Buys Shares of 4,046 Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. CICC Research lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $5,852,753.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 251,409 shares in the company, valued at $40,818,765.24. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,146,892 shares of company stock valued at $186,381,382. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

