Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. $ACA

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,122,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,884,000 after buying an additional 105,473 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,993,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after acquiring an additional 290,523 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa in the 2nd quarter worth $93,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Arcosa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 760,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Arcosa by 7.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 609,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,996,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ACA stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.66. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $111.19. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.62%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

