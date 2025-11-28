3,969 Shares in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 52.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 82.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualys from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $141.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $159.73.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $101,656.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,242.88. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $68,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,217,238. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

