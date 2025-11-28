1,596 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 130.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,185,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This trade represents a 33.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Levine purchased 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,150.24. This trade represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.77.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.6%

EG opened at $312.17 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $392.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

