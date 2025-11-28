Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,262,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $69,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $55,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.47. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $68.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNS shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

