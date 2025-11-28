Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 993 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $62,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Synopsys by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $409.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.86 and its 200 day moving average is $508.07. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $651.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($1.45). Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Synopsys from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.33.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,468. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total transaction of $2,228,709.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,339,847.09. This represents a 19.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

