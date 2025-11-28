Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 46,861 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $68,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in United Airlines by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in United Airlines by 44.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

