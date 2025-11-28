Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,053,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 146,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $64,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 160,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.34 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

